Nailers Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia along the bench

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia along the bench(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2026 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 22 players: F Tanner Andrew

F Craig Armstrong

F Owen Cole

G Gabriel D'Aigle

F Randy Hernández

D Bogdans Hodass

F Nick Hutchison

D Alexander Kuqali

F Eli Lieffers

F Connor Lockhart

F Ryan Mahshie

F Jordan Martel

F Logan Pietila

F Mike Posma

F Matthew Quercia

D Louie Roehl

F Tiernan Shoudy

G Jake Smith

D Evan Stella

D Aidan Sutter

D Tristan Thompson

F Jack Works

The next key offseason date is June 20th. All Future Consideration trades must be completed by 3:00 p.m. that day. After that, Season-Ending Rosters are due by 3:00 p.m. on June 22nd. Teams may begin signing players for the 2026-27 season on June 23rd.

To stay up to date with all player movement during the offseason, fans can visit https://wheelingnailers.com/team/offseason-central.

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ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.