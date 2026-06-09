Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the 2026 Protected List, the first stage of roster construction for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

The Swamp Rabbits Protected List features 31 players (19 Forwards, 9 Defensemen, 3 Goaltenders):

Pierce Charleson (G)

Kevin Mandolese (G)

Simon Latkoczy (G)

Cole Fraser (D)

Jacob Modry (D)

Joe Leahy (D)

Jordan Power (D)

Joe Prouty (D)

Tim Lovell (D)

Jake Murray (D)

Michael Mastrodomenico (D)

Tristan De Jong (D)

Ben Poisson (F)

Brent Pedersen (F)

Dante Sheriff (F)

Stuart Rolofs (F)

Arvid Caderoth (F)

Casey Dornbach (F)

Ben Freeman (F)

Carter Savoie (F)

Denis Smirnov (F)

Jake Percival (F)

Ryan O'Reilly

Caiden Gault (F)

Jack Brackett (F)

Connor Milburn (F)

Ryan O'Hara (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Josh Zary (F)

Tate Singleton (F)

Patrick Polino (F)







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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