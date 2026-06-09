Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced their protected players list on Tuesday.

The list features several familiar faces, including Anthony Beauregard, Isaac Dufort, Mathieu Bizier and Francesco Lapenna.

The Lions now have until June 22 to reduce their protected list from 26 to 20 players in order to establish their season-ending roster.

The Mauricie-based club will then have until July 7 to extend qualifying offers to players who remain on the season-ending roster. Players will have until July 22 to accept or decline those offers.

It should be noted that this list does not include players who were under contract in the American Hockey League (AHL) or National Hockey League (NHL).

Protected Players List

Morgan Adams-Moisan (forward) Nicolas Guay (forward)

Anthony Beauregard (forward) Sean Gulka (forward)

Mathieu Bizier (forward) Kyle Havlena (defenceman)

Édouard Charron (forward) Tyler Hylland (forward)

Tommy Cormier (forward) Christopher Inniss (defenceman)

Xavier Cormier (forward) Mathias Laferrière (forward)

Andrew Coxhead (forward) Francesco Lapenna (goalie)

Cédric Desruisseaux (forward) Kyle McCallum (defenceman)

Jacob Dion (defenceman) Wyatt McLeod (defenceman)

Justin Ducharme (forward) Logan Nijhoff (forward)

Isaac Dufort (forward) Jacob Paquette (defenceman)

Landon Fuller (defenceman) Anthony Poulin (forward)

Nicholas Girouard (forward) Emmett Serensits (defenceman)

Jake Gravelle (defenceman) Joël Teasdale (forward)







ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026

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