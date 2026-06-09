Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List
Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced their protected players list on Tuesday.
The list features several familiar faces, including Anthony Beauregard, Isaac Dufort, Mathieu Bizier and Francesco Lapenna.
The Lions now have until June 22 to reduce their protected list from 26 to 20 players in order to establish their season-ending roster.
The Mauricie-based club will then have until July 7 to extend qualifying offers to players who remain on the season-ending roster. Players will have until July 22 to accept or decline those offers.
It should be noted that this list does not include players who were under contract in the American Hockey League (AHL) or National Hockey League (NHL).
Protected Players List
Morgan Adams-Moisan (forward) Nicolas Guay (forward)
Anthony Beauregard (forward) Sean Gulka (forward)
Mathieu Bizier (forward) Kyle Havlena (defenceman)
Édouard Charron (forward) Tyler Hylland (forward)
Tommy Cormier (forward) Christopher Inniss (defenceman)
Xavier Cormier (forward) Mathias Laferrière (forward)
Andrew Coxhead (forward) Francesco Lapenna (goalie)
Cédric Desruisseaux (forward) Kyle McCallum (defenceman)
Jacob Dion (defenceman) Wyatt McLeod (defenceman)
Justin Ducharme (forward) Logan Nijhoff (forward)
Isaac Dufort (forward) Jacob Paquette (defenceman)
Landon Fuller (defenceman) Anthony Poulin (forward)
Nicholas Girouard (forward) Emmett Serensits (defenceman)
Jake Gravelle (defenceman) Joël Teasdale (forward)
ECHL Stories from June 9, 2026
- Walleye Announce 2026 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2026 Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Nominated for Five ECHL Team Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Announce Protected List of Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2026 Protected List - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine Mariners Announce 2026 Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Greensboro Gargoyles Announce 2026 Roster Protected List - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Railers Announce Protected List for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Announce 2026 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Rush Announce 2026 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Release 2025-26 Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
- Knight Monsters Announce Protected List - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Protected List - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bloomington Bison Announce 2026 Protected List - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Announce Protected List - Allen Americans
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2026-27 Season Protected List - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Announce 2026 Protected List - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces 2025-26 Protected List - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Submit 2026 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Announce 2026 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Protected Players List
- Trois-Rivières Lions Nominated in Three Categories at the ECHL Awards Gala
- Trois-Rivières Lions Announce Tixr as New Ticketing Partner
- Trois-Rivières Lions to Play a Game in Rivière-Du-Loup
- Trois-Rivières Lions Unveil 2026-27 Schedule