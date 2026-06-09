Maine Mariners Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on June 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their 2026 Protected List on Tuesday, containing 19 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three-step offseason process in which teams can protect playing rights through the signing period. The list does not include players on AHL or NHL contracts and is not equal to a signing. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (12): Ben Allison, Max Andreev, Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Shawn Element, Linus Hemstrom, Jacob Hudson, Zach Jordan, Xander Lamppa, Mason Primeau, Antonio Venuto, Sebastian Vidmar

DEFENSEMEN (6): Nick Anderson, Jaxon Bellamy, Owen Gallatin, Dylan MacKinnon, Andrew Nielsen, Michael Underwood

GOALTENDERS (1): Brad Arvanitis

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2025-26 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2025-26, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2025-26 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







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