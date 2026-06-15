Maine Mariners Alumni Bussi Wins Stanley Cup

Published on June 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Goaltender Brandon Bussi with the Maine Mariners

(Maine Mariners) Goaltender Brandon Bussi with the Maine Mariners(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - Former Maine Mariners goaltender Brandon Bussi posted a 22 save shutout for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 3-0 cup-clinching win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Bussi played four games for the Mariners in the 2022-23 season and becomes the organization's first alumnus to win a Stanley Cup.

Bussi began the 2022-23 season with the Mariners, on assignment from the Boston Bruins. He made his ECHL debut on opening night: October 21, 2022 at Trois-Rivieres, and stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 4-3 Maine overtime win. Bussi appeared in a total of four games for the Mariners that month, going 3-1-0 with a 2.50 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. His lone home appearance came on October 23, 2022, also against Trois-Rivieres, in which he stopped 38 of 40 in a 5-2 victory.

Bussi was recalled to the Providence Bruins following his season-opening stint in Maine and went on to spend the rest of the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League, ultimately being named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

The 27-year-old netminder was a revelation for the Carolina Hurricanes this season, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win 10 of his first 11 appearances. He reached 20 wins in 24 games, also becoming the fastest ever to that mark. Taking a backseat to Frederik Anderson for most of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bussi appeared in relief in Game 3 in Vegas and didn't relinquish the net the rest of the way. He won Games 4, 5, and 6, capped off by Sunday's shutout to secure the series.

Bussi is a native of Sound Beach, NY and played collegiately at Western Michigan University. He is the first alumnus of the ECHL Mariners organization to win a Stanley Cup. Bussi's teammate, forward Jordan Martinook also has a Maine connection, playing for the Portland Pirates for three seasons from 2012-2015.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

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