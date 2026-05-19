Mariners Playoff Run Ends in Wheeling

Published on May 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped Game 7 of the North Division Finals on Monday night at WesBanco Arena, seeing their season end one win shy of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Nailers got a pair of first period goals to get off to a 2-0 lead. Wheeling captain Matthew Quercia opened the scoring at 7:08, grabbing a deflected puck across the blue line and beating Luke Cavallin's glove with a quick wrister. Tanner Andrew, who assisted on the first goal, scored one of his own at 13:58, tapping home his own rebound on the doorstep around Cavallin's left pad.

Maine defenseman Owen Gallatin sliced the deficit down to one with a goal midway through the second period, tossing one off the stick of a Nailers defender and in behind Taylor Gauthier at 8:14. It was Gallatin's second goal of the series - both at WesBanco Arena, and the Mariners entered the third trailing, 2-1.

Matty De St. Phalle got an insurance goal for the Nailers at 16:53 of the third, sweeping in a rebound after a Brayden Edwards backhanded. Zach Urdahl's empty net goal made it 4-1 at 18:29, but the Mariners wouldn't go down easy. Wyllum Deveaux scored at 18:51 and Robert Cronin at 19:33, setting up a photo finish, but the Nailers held on for the win.

The eighth season of Maine Mariners hockey will begin in the fall, with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 24th against the Worcester Railers. For more information on ticket packages for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from May 18, 2026

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