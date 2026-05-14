Mariners Win Third Straight, One Win Away from Conference Finals

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, won their third home game in as many days, 5-3 over the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, taking a 3-2 series lead in the North Division Finals. Max Andreev and Brooklyn Kalmikov scored two goals each to lead the Mariners to the Game 5 victory.

It was Wheeling which struck first less than five minutes into the game when Ryan McAllister punched one by Luke Cavallin during a delayed Mariners penalty at 4:51. The Mariners struck back with two quick goals about eight minutes later to flip the score. Ben Allison continued his big week with a turnaround shot to tie it up at 12:51. Just 41 seconds later, Andreev put Maine into the lead, making it a goal in each of the last three games with a wrister from the left circle.

Andreev struck again with a power play one-timer for the lone goal of the second period, finishing a cross-ice feed from Owen Gallatin at 5:08. The Mariners carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

Brooklyn Kalmikov netted his first of two third period goals at 4:14 of the final frame, getting loose in front and finishing an Andreev feed. A power play goal by Wheeling's Brayden Edwards at 9:03 brought the Nailers back to within two, but it was answered quickly by Kalmikov at 12:15. Matty De St. Phalle's late goal gave the Nailers one last prayer, but they couldn't get any closer.

Cavallin was the winning netminder in all three games this week, turning aside 20 of 23 tonight. Gauthier stopped 31 of 36.

The Mariners are now one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, as the series shifts back to Wheeling for Game 6 at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night at 7:10 PM. If Game 7 is necessary, it will be played on Monday, May 18th, also in Wheeling at 7:10 PM. Both games will be broadcast on FloHockey.tv and Mixlr (marinersofmaine.com/listen), with pregame coverage beginning at 6:55 PM.







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

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