Zach Vinnell Departs Gladiators to Pursue New Opportunity

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Wednesday that Assistant Coach, Zach Vinnell, has left the Gladiators organization to pursue a new opportunity.

Vinnell was named the Gladiators Assistant Coach ahead of the 2025-26 season, and alongside Head Coach, Matt Ginn, helped guide the team to a record of 44-23-4-1. The Gladiators finished third in the South Division and qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022 with their best record since the 2007-08 season.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the organization and all of the fans who made my time this season so memorable," said Vinnell. "I'll forever cherish this year, not only because of the success we had on the ice, but more importantly because of the incredible group of players who showed up every day and gave their full commitment to us as a staff and to each other."

"Atlanta will always play an instrumental role in my life and career. Emily and I can't thank you enough for the experience," he continued. "The best is still ahead for this organization, and I truly believe great things are coming. Thank you again for everything!"

"It was a pleasure getting to work with Vinny this season," said Gladiators Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Matt Ginn. "He played a big role in the success we achieved as a team this year and in helping elevate our standards and expectations as an organization. I wish him the best in his new role moving forward," he said.

The Atlanta Gladiators organization would like to thank Zach Vinnell for his contributions on and off the ice; and wish him the best in his new opportunity.

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ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

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