Gladiators 2026-2027 Home Opener Set for October 17th

Published on May 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - Mark your calendars Gladiators fans, the 2026-2027 home opener is set! Atlanta will play its first home game of the season at Gas South Arena on Saturday, October 17th at 7:10 PM.

The Gladiators will begin their 23rd season of play in Gwinnett County in front of a home crowd at Gas South Arena on October 17th at 7:10 PM, against an opponent to be announced at a later date when the full schedule is revealed. Atlanta has won its last five home openers dating back to 2021, with the most recent win being a 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies on October 18, 2025.

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ECHL Stories from May 12, 2026

Gladiators 2026-2027 Home Opener Set for October 17th - Atlanta Gladiators

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