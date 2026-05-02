Cipollone's Double Overtime Winner Seals 3-2 Victory for Atlanta in Game 5

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators' Adam Eisele on the ice

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators' Adam Eisele on the ice(Atlanta Gladiators)

North Charleston, SC - The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-2 in double overtime of Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals to force a Game 6 at Gas South Arena on Monday night. Joey Cipollone buried the game winning goal 9:44 into the second overtime to keep the Gladiators' season alive.

Facing elimination after a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on Tuesday night, the Gladiators looked to carve out a win on the road to extend the series. Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators after starting in games 1 and 3, while Garin Bjorklund made his fifth consecutive start in the series.

The Stingrays attempted to push the pace right off the opening faceoff, but Haider and the Gladiators were ready. After holding South Carolina off the board in the first couple of minutes, Atlanta turned up the ice and began to pepper Bjorklund with shots. The first penalties of the game were roughing minors to Ben Hawerchuk and Alex Young with 5:11 left in the opening frame, setting up four on four action. The open ice benefitted the Gladiators, as Adam Eisele fired in his 4th of the series from Cam Gaudette and Joey Cipollone to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead with 3:40 left in the period. A right wing shot from the circle off a swift zone entry led to the opening goal. Atlanta held the lead after 20 minutes of play, outshooting South Carolina 12-8.

South Carolina responded in the second period and did it quickly, tying the game 1:58 in. Charlie Combs created a turnover with a strong forecheck and centered a pass for Ludwig Persson who buried the tying goal. Persson's first goal of the series was assisted by Combs and Stan Cooley. The Gladiators had a power play late in the period but came up empty handed. Both goaltenders continued to put on a show as the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period. South Carolina outshot Atlanta 14-7 in the second frame, but Haider was sensational in net to keep the puck out.

Atlanta took the lead for the second time just 4:05 into the third period. Ryan Conroy pelted in a loose puck at the left circle to make it a 2-1 game, with the assist going to Alex Young. The Stingrays roared back 5:14 later with a power play goal from Charlie Combs to make it a 2-2 tie. Combs' goal came on a pass from below the goal line to the slot, with assists going to Josh Wilkins and Connor Moore. Haider and Bjorklund continued to duel as time dwindled down on regulation. With about a minute to go, Isak Walther was hooked on his way to the net by D.J. King, setting up a Gladiators power play. Bjorklund found a way to keep it out and the game went to overtime tied at 2-2. Through regulation, Atlanta outshot South Carolina 29-27.

In the first overtime session, both teams exchanged opportunities but neither netminder was ready to go home. Haider and Bjorklund continued to make save after save as the overtime session went on. Isak Walther had a tremendous chance but was robbed by Bjorklund, and the Gladiators rang a puck off the goalpost three times in the first overtime. An extra frame wasn't enough, so the game progressed to a second overtime. At long last, Joey Cipollone swept in a loose puck off a shot from Josh Davies behind Bjorklund 9:44 into the second overtime period to win the game for the Gladiators and force Game 6 on Monday night at Gas South Arena.

Cipollone's first goal of the postseason couldn't have come at a better time and was the first playoff winning overtime goal for the Gladiators since 4/16/2009, when Tom Zanoski scored the game winner in a 3-2 OTW in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals. The Gladiators win in Game 5 tonight snapped a five-game losing streak in playoff games decided in overtime. The final run time of the game was 3 hours and 43 minutes, with the Gladiators outshooting the Stingrays 47-37.

Haider and Bjorklund had a duel for the ages, with the Gladiators netminder stopping 35/37 for his first career playoff win, and the Stingrays' 44/47. Atlanta went 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill in the thrilling double overtime victory.

The Gladiators are headed back home for Game 6 on Monday night at Gas South Arena at 7:10 PM EDT. They will once again look to stave off elimination with the Stingrays leading the series 3-2.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.