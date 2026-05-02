ECHL Transactions - May 1

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 1, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve

Add Grant Loven, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Max Lundgren, G Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston 4/30

Reading:

Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve

Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Mayer, D Assigned by Hershey







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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