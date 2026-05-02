Kurth, Royals Force Game Five with Overtime Comeback Win in North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoffs Series Game Four, 3-2

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (1-3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (3-0-1-0), 3-2, in overtime of Game Four of the North Division Semifinal 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Santander Arena on Friday, May 1.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (1-2-0-0) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 27 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Taylor Gauthier (3-0-1-0) suffered the overtime loss with 28 saves on 31 shots faced.

Mike Posma (1) scored 11:04 into play for a Wheeling early lead, which was answered by Connor Kurth's (1) first of two goals in the game at 8:44 for a tie score after the first period, 1-1.

Nolan Renwick (1) restored Wheeling's lead at 5:11 of the second period, 2-1, which held until Carson Golder (1) blasted a blue-line shot past Gauthier with 27 second remaining in regulation, at 19:33, to force overtime, 2-2.

8:44 into overtime, Kurth (2) picked off a Wheeling pass at the Nailers' blue-line and beat Gauthier on a breakaway to seal the comeback win.

The overtime win snapped a 12-game winless streak in playoff overtime periods and was the first OT victory in the playoffs since Game One of the 2013 Kelly Cup Final against Stockton. The Royals play Game Five on Saturday, May 2 at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Wheeling.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Wheeling (46-20-3-3, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-8-2, 82 points)

GAME 1 - 4-0 Wheeling (WHL 1-0)

GAME 2 - 5-1 Wheeling (WHL 2-0)

GAME 3 - 2-0 Wheeling (WHL 3-0)

GAME 4 - 3-2 OT Reading (WHL 3-1)

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary -

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ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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