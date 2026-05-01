Mavericks Surge into Second Round, Set for High-Stakes Series against Allen

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - Playoff hockey returns to Independence as the Kansas City Mavericks have punched their ticket to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks will take on the Allen Americans in a highly anticipated series that promises fast-paced, physical postseason action.

The series opens on home ice, with the Mavericks hosting Games 1 and 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, May 9, 7:05pm and Sunday, May 10 4:05pm. With momentum on their side, Kansas City looks to capitalize on the energy of a passionate home crowd and set the tone early in the matchup.

Fans are strongly encouraged to attend these opening games, which represent the primary opportunity to experience the series live. Due to circumstances beyond the organization's control, any potential Games 6 and 7 will be played at Independence Community Ice and will be closed to the public because of limited capacity.

"The support from our fans has been a driving force all season," said Lamar Hunt Jr. "We're excited to bring playoff hockey back to Cable Dahmer Arena and need that energy more than ever as we continue our push for the Kelly Cup."

"Our fans are a huge part of who we are. In this sport, you feel them every shift-the noise, the energy, the push. When the building's alive, our guys feed off that." said Tad O'Had GM and Head Coach of the Kansas City Mavericks.

Additional details, including broadcast and viewing options for away and potential later-round games, will be announced as they become available.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are on sale now. For more information and to secure your seats, visit kcmavericks.com.







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