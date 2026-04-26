Kansas City Edges Tahoe in OT Thriller
Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City defeated Tahoe, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.
Tahoe opened the scoring at 7:46 of the first period on a power-play goal and carried a 1-0 lead through the opening period. Kansas City was limited to three shots in the first period before generating more offense in the second period.
Kansas City tied the game at 7:56 of the second period as Sowder scored, with assists from Carreau and McLaughlin.
The game remained tied through regulation, with Kansas City holding a 39-30 advantage in shots. Wells made 29 saves on 30 shots to earn the win.
Sowder scored the game-winning goal at 13:49 of overtime, with an assist from Carpenter. Sowder, Wells, and McLaughlin were named the game's three stars. Game 3 of the series will be played in Tahoe on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 PM PT.
ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026
- Kansas City Edges Tahoe in OT Thriller - Kansas City Mavericks
- Fuel Drop Second Game to Komets Before Returning Home - Indy Fuel
- Knight Monsters Fall in Thrilling Overtime Battle with Mavericks, 2-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Bison Outlasted in Game Two - Bloomington Bison
- Craggs Lands Game-Winner as Walleye Take 2-0 Series Lead - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Dominate in 5-1 Win over Fuel - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Defend Home Ice with 5-1 Win in Game Two - Wheeling Nailers
- Butcher Scores, Royals Fall in Game Two of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoffs, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Atlanta's Second Period Surge Leads to 4-3 Win in Game 2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Take Game 2, Push Series Lead to 2-0 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Rally in Third But Fall 4-3 to Atlanta in Game Two - South Carolina Stingrays
- Taylor Scores Twice; Thunder Even Series with 3-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Drop Game Two to Thunder, Series Tied - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 25 - ECHL
- Tickets on Sale Now for Game Five of South Division Semifinals - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.