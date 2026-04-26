Kansas City Edges Tahoe in OT Thriller

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City defeated Tahoe, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tahoe opened the scoring at 7:46 of the first period on a power-play goal and carried a 1-0 lead through the opening period. Kansas City was limited to three shots in the first period before generating more offense in the second period.

Kansas City tied the game at 7:56 of the second period as Sowder scored, with assists from Carreau and McLaughlin.

The game remained tied through regulation, with Kansas City holding a 39-30 advantage in shots. Wells made 29 saves on 30 shots to earn the win.

Sowder scored the game-winning goal at 13:49 of overtime, with an assist from Carpenter. Sowder, Wells, and McLaughlin were named the game's three stars. Game 3 of the series will be played in Tahoe on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 PM PT.







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