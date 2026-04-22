Mavericks Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks have been named the 2025-26 Hockey Operations Department of the Year, an award presented annually to the top hockey department in the league as determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The honor recognizes excellence across all areas of hockey, and in 2025-26 the Kansas City Mavericks set the benchmark. The Mavericks finished the regular season with a 55-12-3-2 record (115 points) and a .799 winning percentage - which is tied for the third-highest in ECHL history and the best across all professional hockey this season. In addition, the Mavericks have captured the Brabham Cup for the second time in three seasons.

While the results on the ice were historic, they were built through depth, alignment, and consistency from the hockey operations department behind the scenes. Kansas City's roster construction and development translated into a team that performed in all situations, finishing among the league's best offensively and defensively. The Mavericks also ranked in the top 3 in both power-play and penalty-kill percentage, while receiving high-level play in net with nine shutouts and the second-fewest goals allowed.

"This is a tremendous honor and truly speaks volumes about the staff who make our organization run every day. From our coaching staff to our training and equipment teams, this recognition reflects a collective commitment to excellence. It takes everyone from our players, hockey operations staff, and the entire support system working together in unison to create something special.

I'm especially proud of the dedication and leadership shown by Brett Ferguson, P.D. Melgoza, Nick Potter, and Bryan Collier. Their efforts, along with the rest of our staff, embody the professionalism, passion, and teamwork that define our organization. This award is a reflection of that shared commitment, and we're incredibly grateful to be recognized in this way."

KC Mavericks GM & Head Coach, Tad O'Had

The Mavericks success this season was also reflected in league recognition, with multiple individual honors highlighting the strength and depth of the organization both on and off the ice.

The Kansas City Mavericks organization is proud to receive this honor and remains focused on continuing the standard that has defined its success.

The Mavericks are set to begin round one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on April 24th at 7:05 PM and April 25th at 6:05 PM, opening the postseason against the Tahoe Knight Monsters at Cable Dahmer Arena. Fans can get their tickets by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







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