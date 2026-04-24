Crawford Named 2025-26 ECHL Most Valuable Player

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced that defenseman Marcus Crawford has been named the 2025-26 ECHL Most Valuable Player, as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members.

Crawford becomes just the second defenseman in ECHL history to receive the league's Most Valuable Player honor.

Crawford's 2025-26 season was one of the most productive by a defenseman in league history. He recorded 86 points (14 goals, 72 assists) in 70 games, becoming the first defenseman in ECHL history to lead the league in scoring. His 72 assists set a new Kansas City Mavericks single-season record.

In addition to leading the league in assists, Crawford also led all players in power-play assists (33) and power-play points (39). He finished the season with a +49 rating, ranking among the league leaders, and recorded 186 shots on goal.

Crawford recorded at least one point in 54 of 70 games during the regular season, including 22 multi-point performances.

Earlier this week, Crawford was named ECHL Defenseman of the Year and selected to the All-ECHL First Team. He also represented Kansas City at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game, was named ECHL Player of the Month in January, and ECHL Plus Performer of the Month in both December and January.

Crawford's performance played a central role in the Mavericks' regular-season success. Kansas City finished the 2025-26 campaign with the best record in the ECHL, earning the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Crawford has established himself as one of the top offensive defensemen in professional hockey. He has appeared in more than 400 professional games and surpassed 300 career assists during the 2025-26 season.

Crawford's selection as ECHL Most Valuable Player reflects his individual production and overall impact during the 2025-26 season.







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