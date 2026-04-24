Game Day Preview: Game 2 of the Playoffs Is TONIGHT at 7:10 PM

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans mix it up with the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans mix it up with the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series. Action resumes TONIGHT at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:10 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On -Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Producer: John Beifuss

Broadcast Interns: Matthew McDowell, Deja Jackson, Dawson Baker and Achillius Samaan

Next Playoff Game: Sunday, April 26th at 5:05 PM CDT

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 1-0

Home: 1-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 1-0

Allen Americans Final Regular Season Leaders:

Points: (3) Brayden Watts

Goals: (2) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: NA

Assists: (1) Andre Anania and six others

Power Play Assists: NA

+/- (+4) Sam Sedley and Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (12) Spencer Asuchak

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 0-1

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-1

Last 10: 0-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Points: (1) Jade Miller and two others

Goals: (1) Jade Miller and two others

Power Play Goals: NA

Assists: (1) Nick Canade and Grant Silianoff

Power Play Assists: NA

+/-: (0) Jade Miller

PIM's (16) Nick Canade

Great Start: The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never looked back in a 5-1 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Thursday night in Game 1 of the opening round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Brayden Watts opened the scoring thirty-two seconds into the opening period for his first goal of the playoffs. Before the period was over Danny Katic made it a two-goal Americans lead with his first of the postseason. Colton Hargrove made it a three-goal cushion in the middle frame with his first. Idaho cut the lead to two goals on Jade Miller's

goal at the 12:35 mark. Allen opened it up in the final frame with a pair of empty - net goals from Colby McAuley and Brayden Watts. The Americans outshot the Steelheads 27-26. The two teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the Power Play.

Three Times a Charm: Brayden Watts picked up where he left off in the regular season with a three-point game on Thursday night (2 goals and 1 assist). Watts is tied with Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) as the early leaders in the ECHL Postseason Scoring Race.

First Timer: Americans rookie netminder Brett Mirwald continued his stellar play between the pipes stopping 25 of 26 Idaho

shots to get the win for Allen in Game 1. Mirwald was undefeated in regulation in six starts this year for Allen. His only loss came in overtime in a home loss to Tahoe 4-3.

Penalty Filled: The Americans and Steelheads combined for fifty-four penalty minutes. Thirty of the fifty-four came in the third period. Nick Canade led the way with 16 for Idaho. Spencer Asuchak had 12 penalty minutes for the Americans.

Toure and Duarte Return: Djibril Toure and Mark Duarte made their Allen postseason debut on Thursday; Duarte had not appeared in a game for the Americans since November 11th in Tulsa. In nine regular season games with Allen, he had five points (3 goals and 2 assists). Toure played in five games with the Americans this season and 10 penalty minutes.

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ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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