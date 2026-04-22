Americans Announce Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced their 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs roster today.

The Americans will open the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Thursday night at home against the Idaho Steelheads after claiming second place in the Mountain Division with a win in Game 72. See the roster below.

Goalies: Marco Costantini, Jackson Parsons, and Brett Mirwald

Forwards: Mark Duarte, Hank Crone, Danny Katic, Spencer Asuchak, Colby McAuley, Michael Gildon, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts, Lukas Sillinger, Jax Dubois, Colton Hargrove, Landen Hookey, Maxim Barbashev, and Riley Kidney.

Defensemen: Ty Prefontaine, Sam Sedley, Andre Anania, Djibril Toure, Quinn Warmuth, Anthony Costantini, Jackson Decker, Trevor LeDonne.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 players: a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. A minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters on its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders on its initial Playoff Roster.

2. A list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements but are unavailable when Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office because of recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but before the Kelly Cup Finals begin, as recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons ending), Members may supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players from their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster is fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 25-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time is completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements are satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions are established when the Member's playing strength, due to injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and eighteen (18) skaters. However, if a Member releases a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions drop by the same number as the Players released. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 are available NOW on the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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