Maine Mariners Begin Playoff Run this Weekend against Adirondack

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, start their Kelly Cup Playoffs run this Friday and Saturday night, hosting Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners, the #2 seed in the North Division, are the host team in a playoff series for the first time in team history, as they meet #3 Adirondack in a rematch of the 2024 first round series.

Game 1 is a 6:00 PM start on Friday and is presented by Evergreen Credit Union. To kick off the festivities, there will be a Pregame Block Party outside the Cross Insurance Arena on Center Street from 4-6 PM. The event will feature live music from Down East Dead, plus games including Port City Cornhole, and other fun activities.

Game 2 on Saturday night also begins at 6:00 PM, presented by North East Pest Solutions. The first 500 fans through the door will receive a Mariners Team Photo, featuring players and hockey operations staff.

Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be played at Harding Mazzotti Arena in Glens Falls, NY, all 7:00 PM start times on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd. If the series advances to Games 6 and/or 7, they'll be played back at the Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th, both at 7:00 PM.

The Mariners finished the regular season with a record of 42-21-6-3, their best season in team history by point total (93), also tying their franchise wins record in the process. They faced Adirondack 15 times in the regular season (more than any other opponent) and finished with a record of 5-5-3-2. Eight of the 15 games went beyond regulation. The Thunder went 37-24-10-1 this season but lost 10 of their final 13 games. The two teams met in the 2024 North Division Semifinals, with the Thunder as the #1 seed and the Mariners as the #4. Adirondack prevailed in a seven-game series. The Mariners are seeking their first playoff series win in team history, as they have qualified for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The winner of the series will face either the #1 Wheeling Nailers or the #4 Reading Royals in the North Division Finals. The Kelly Cup Playoffs consist of four rounds in total, all best-of-seven series: Division Semifinals, Division Finals, Conference Finals, and Kelly Cup Finals.

The Mariners announced their Playoff Roster on Tuesday, consisting of 24 players (20 active, four reserve) plus two on the "playoff eligible" list, which can be assigned from the AHL.

The Mariners 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Tickets to all first-round home games are available now at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs, including premium seating options and discounts for groups of 10 or more. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. Watch parties will be held for Games 3, 4, and 5 at minibar, Three Dollar Deweys, and Mast Landing Brewing Company (Westbrook), respectively.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.