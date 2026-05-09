Mariners Drop Game 1 of North Finals in Overtime

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, dropped Game 1 of the North Division Finals, 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. Ryan McAllister scored the game-winner at 3:10 of the extra session

Maine's Antonio Venuto got the opening salvo of the series, getting loose in front of the net and finishing a pass from Jacob Hudson at 7:40 of the opening period. Former Mariner defenseman Tristan Thompson tied the game at 15:26 of the frame during 4-on-4 play. It was 1-1 through one.

The Mariners took the lead back with a power play goal in the first minute of the second period when Owen Gallatin ripped a wrister home in the slot. Wheeling tied it again at 3:35 of the second when Blake Bennett entered the Maine zone and ripped a shot by the stick of Brad Arvanitis. Maine gained its third one-goal lead of the game in the final five minutes of the middle frame with Brooklyn Kalmikov netting his first goal of the postseason at 15:14, a hard wrister from the left-wing circle. Wheeling again answered rapidly, with Mike Posma deflecting a puck that caromed off Arvanitis' blocker and slid across the goal line. It was a 3-3 game after 40 minutes.

Following a scoreless third period, Ryan McCallister beat Arvanitis with a wrister from the left wing at 3:10 of OT.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, another 7:10 PM faceoff. Three Dollar Deweys will host the official Watch Party for the game, which will be broadcast on FloHockey and Mixlr, beginning at 6:55 PM. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be at the Cross Insurance Arena on Monday, May 11th, Tuesday, May 12th, and Wednesday, May 13th, all at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all second-round home games are all $15 (not including fees) and are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026

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