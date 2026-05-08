Kansas City Mavericks Announce Updated Playoff Venue Plans

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Fans will be in the stands at Cable Dahmer Arena for potential Round Three playoff games, following a collaborative effort to resolve scheduling conflicts.

Through coordination between the City of Independence, Oak View Group, and the Kansas City Mavericks, an agreement has been reached that would allow the Mavericks to host potential Western Conference Finals games on the main ice on May 22 and May 23, should the team advance.

The resolution ensures playoff hockey can continue in front of fans at Cable Dahmer Arena after earlier uncertainty surrounding arena availability.

"This was important to get right," said James Arkell, COO of the Kansas City Mavericks. "Our fans have been incredible all season, and making sure we could continue playing in front of them at Cable Dahmer Arena was a priority. We appreciate the City and Oak View Group for working with us to find a solution."

While Round Three games are now planned for the main arena, previously scheduled events will still impact potential Round Two Games 6 and 7 (May 19 and May 20). Those games, if necessary, will be played on the Community Ice Rink within Cable Dahmer Arena and will not be open to the public.

"We understand how much Mavericks hockey means to our community, especially during such a season like this," said Assistant City Manager Charlie Dissell. "There were some real scheduling conflicts to work through, but this is what collaboration looks like. We're excited to welcome fans back for the next round as the Mavericks advance."

The announcement comes as the Mavericks continue a historic season, having finished with the best record in the ECHL and earning the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions. The team also recently signed a contract extension that will keep Cable Dahmer Arena as its home for the next three seasons.

Since arriving in Independence, the Mavericks have built a winning legacy, captured regular-season, division, and conference titles, and advanced the Kelly Cup for the first time in franchise history in 2024.







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