Mavericks Defeat Allen, 2-1, in Game One of Round Two

Published on May 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 2-1 on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game One of Round Two of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

After a scoreless opening period, Carpenter opened the scoring 1:31 into the second period on the power play with assists from Janicke and Sowder. Allen tied the game early in the third period before Jutting scored the game-winning goal with 1:18 remaining in regulation off assists from Glynn and Randl.

LaFontaine earned the win in net for Kansas City, stopping 26 of 27 shots. The Mavericks outshot Allen 30-27 and finished 1-for-4 on the power play in front of a crowd of 5,488 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Jutting was named the game's first star, followed by LaFontaine and Carpenter. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.







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