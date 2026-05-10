Americans Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to KC

Published on May 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Mark Duarte in action

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Mark Duarte in action(Allen Americans)

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened the Mountain Division Finals on Saturday night in Missouri, and it was Kansas City squeaking out a tight game 2-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena to take a 1-0 series lead.

After a scoreless opening period, the Mavericks jumped on the board in the second frame as Bobo Carpenter scored just over 90 seconds into the period to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. It was a power play goal for the Mavericks. The Americans outshot Kansas City 11-6 in the period.

The Americans evened the score early in the third period as Danny Katic found the back of the net for his 6th goal of the playoffs from Colby McAuley and Ty Prefontaine. The game remained tied until under two minutes to go when Mavericks forward Jake Jutting's wrap-around goal deflected off an Americans player's skate and into the net, giving the Mavericks their second lead of the game. Allen pulled Jackson Parsons shortly after but could not tie the game.

Kansas City had the advantage in shots 30-27. The Mavericks had four power plays in the game compared to just one for the Americans (0-for-1).

Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals is Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. Following the game, the series will shift to North Texas for three games with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Player Quote:

Danny Katic: "We need to forget about this one quickly and come right back tomorrow afternoon with the same intensity."

Spencer Asuchak: "We proved this season we can beat this team in their building and we are coming to the rink tomorrow with that plan."

#2 Allen Americans (4- 2) vs. #1 Kansas City Mavericks (5-0)

Kansas City leads the series 1-0

Game 1 - Americans 1 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2 - Sunday, May 10th at 4:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17th at 2:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary

* All times are Central Daylight Time

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ECHL Stories from May 9, 2026

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