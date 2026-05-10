Mariners Fall in Wheeling Again, Trail Series 0-2

Published on May 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Wheeling Nailers for the second consecutive night in the North Division Finals, dropping a 4-1 decision on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. The Nailers now lead the series, two games to none.

The Nailers opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the game when Matthew Quercia slammed in a loose puck on the back door after it caromed off a skate in the slot. The Mariners found their game as the period moved along and tied it up at 18:46 on Zach Jordan's one-timer in the slot, set up by Owen Gallatin. Wheeling answered with 8 seconds to play in the period on Brayden Edwards' back-post goal, giving the Nailers a 2-1 lead after one.

Wheeling added second period goals from Zach Urdahl and Logan Pietila to extend the lead to 4-1.

Neither team scored in the third. Taylor Gauthier was the winning goaltender, making 32 saves on 33 shots, while Luke Cavallin took the loss, stopping 19/23.

The series now shifts to Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) at the Cross Insurance Arena next week. The games will be played on Monday, May 11th, Tuesday, May 12th, and Wednesday, May 13th (if necessary), all at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all second-round home games are all $15 (not including fees) and are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs. If the series goes to Game 6, it will be back in Wheeling on Saturday, May 16th. Game 7 would be Monday, May 18th in Wheeling.







ECHL Stories from May 9, 2026

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