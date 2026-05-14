Maine Mariners Announce 2026-27 Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Maine Mariners released their schedule for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. The Mariners will open their eighth ECHL campaign on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester. The Railers are also the opponent for the home opener, which will take place one week later on Saturday, October 24th. Click here to view the entire schedule.

The Mariners take on the Railers for their first three games of season, as they'll look to defend the VIP Rivalry Cup title which they've captured each of the last two years. Maine and Worcester meet a total of 14 times in 2026-27.

It's a light October-November home schedule, containing just four games: Oct. 24 and 25 vs. Worcester, Nov. 10 vs. Wheeling, and Nov. 25 against Worcester again. The Mariners will make their first ever trip to Greensboro to visit the Gargoyles from Nov. 5-7, after only hosting them this season. November also sees the first of two out of division road trips, with the Mariners visiting the Idaho Steelheads Nov. 18, 20, and 21. The Mariners previously visited Boise in the 2022-23 season.

There are seven home games in December including a visit from the Trenton Ironhawks for the first time on Dec. 2. The Ironhawks are a relocating franchise (formerly the Utah Grizzles), and will join the North Division for 2026-27. Trenton returns for another meeting in Portland on New Year's Eve.

The first month of 2027 brings eight more home games with the Railers in again to open the New Year on Jan. 2 and 3, the Norfolk Admirals visiting Jan. 15-17 for a "Threekend," and the Central Division's Bloomington Bison making their first trip to Portland for three to close the month Jan. 29-31. The Mariners also visit Fort Wayne on Jan. 8 and 9 - their second ever trip to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

A unique Threekend opens February with three different opponents coming to Portland in one weekend. The Reading Royals, Adirondack Thunder, and Trenton Ironhawks will all visit the Cross Insurance Arena over the course of Feb. 5, 6, and 7. On Feb. 17, the Indy Fuel make a visit to Portland for the second time ever, and the first time since 2019-20.

There are five home games in March and another five in April, including the final Threekend Apr. 2-4 against Greensboro and Adirondack Thunder. The regular season concludes on the road at Adirondack on Sunday, Apr. 11.

Home and away combined, the Mariners will play on 25 Saturdays, 20 Fridays, 15 Sundays, six Wednesdays, three Tuesdays, two Thursdays, and one Monday.

Full, half, and 12-game plans for the 2026-27 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets, premium seating options, and single game tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks and months.

The Mariners are currently in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Wheeling Nailers, leading the North Division Finals three games to two, needing one more win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 6 is Saturday night at 7:10 PM at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Game 7, if necessary is Monday, May 18th at 7:10 PM.







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

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