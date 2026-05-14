Bison Announce Full 2026-27 Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today the team's full 2026-27 season schedule, which will begin with Opening Night on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The Bison will begin their 36-game home schedule against the Kalamazoo Wings and play three of the first five games of the season on home ice.

Central-Division foes make up most of the docket, with 57 such matchups and 27 at home. Additionally, Bloomington will host Wheeling, Worcester, Trois Rivieres, Adirondack and Wichita for the first time. The Bison will travel to Maine and Wichita for the first time in team history in January and March, respectively.

Bison fans can plan on spending 14 Fridays, 13 Saturdays and seven Sundays at Grossinger Motors Arena. The team will also play at home on Wednesday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 23. Puck drop on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays is set for 7 p.m., while Sunday games will begin at 4 p.m. The annual Education Day Game on Tuesday, February 23 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The ECHL will observe a holiday break from December 21-25, 2026, and the annual All-Star Break is slated for January 25-28, 2027. Bloomington will enter the second half of its season and home schedule on Saturday, January 23 against Wheeling.

Bloomington's schedule is divided into the following matchups: 13 games against Indy, 12 games against Fort Wayne, 10 games against Kalamazoo and Toledo, seven games against Cincinnati, six games against Wichita, five games against Wheeling, three games against Maine, and two games against Worcester, Adirondack and Trois Rivieres.

2026-27 Full Season Memberships are available for as low as $66 per month on an interest free payment plan!! Special benefits include a Meet-the-Team event, Herd Store discount, invitation to exclusive events, ticket exchange program, exclusive FanSaves deals, and a personal Ticket Account Executive. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.







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