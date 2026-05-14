Americans on the Brink After 7-4 Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Danny Katic (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans right wing Danny Katic (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped Game 3 of the Mountain Division Finals by a score of 7-4 on Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of 5,704.

The Americans jumped on the board early scoring twenty-six seconds into the game as Colton Hargrove blasted one past Jack Lafontaine to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. The Americans had three straight power plays in the first period but were unable to take advantage of the opportunities; instead, they gave up a shorthanded goal as KC evened the game at 1-1.

The Americans had leads of 2-1, and 3-2 in the middle frame but gave up the lead twice. Kansas City scored back-to-back goals twenty-eight seconds apart to grab their first lead at 4-3.

The Americans tied the score at 4-4 midway through the final frame on a goal from Ty Prefontaine, but Kansas City answered again as Luke Loheit scored his second of the game to give Kansas City the 5-4 lead. His goal would end up as the game winner for the Mavericks. Bobo Carpenter scored his third of the game with just under four minutes to play. Luke Loheit added an empty-net goal at 17:23 of the third to send the Americans fans to the exits giving Kansas City a commanding 3-0 series lead.

They Said it:

Assistant Coach Jason Deitsch: "We got away from our game tonight and they took advantage of it. If we play our game on Saturday, we can get the series to Sunday and that's the only focus right now"

Steve Martinson: "We have to play better than we did tonight. We scored enough goals to win the game. We killed off the 5-on-3 there at the end and scored the goal to tie it and then we gave away the puck. Four breakaways tonight. We haven't given up that many in a month. There's nothing to say other than we picked a bad night for a poor defensive game. We're down and now we got to get the next game."

Spencer Asuchak: "We have no choice. We have to come out and get the next game or our season is over. Everyone in this room believes we can come back and get it done. It's up to us."

#2 Allen Americans (4-4) vs. #1 Kansas City Mavericks (7-0)

Kansas City leads the series 3-0

Game 1 - Americans 1 at Kansas City 2 Final

Game 2 - Americans 0 at Kansas City 1 Final

Game 3 - Kansas City 7 at Americans 4 Final

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16th at 7:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17th at 2:10 p.m. CUTX Event Center

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20th at 7:05 p.m. Cable Dahmer Practice Arena (No Fans Allowed)

*Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary

* All times are Central Daylight Time

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ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

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