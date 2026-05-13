Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to DFW for Game 3

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans battle for the puck

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans battle for the puck(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 3 of the Mountain Division Finals tonight at 7:10 PM CDT at CUTX Event Center. The Kansas City Mavericks lead the series 2-0

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On-Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Producer: John Beifuss

Editor: Matthew McDowell

Broadcast Interns: Dawson Baker, Deja Jackson

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Playoff Game: Saturday, May 16th in Allen at 7:10 PM

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-3

Home: 2-0

Away: 2-3

Last 10: 4-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (11) Danny Katic

Goals: (6) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (3) Danny Katic

Assists: (5) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (4) Brayden Watts

+/- (+6) Danny Katic and Sam Sedley

PIM's (28) Spencer Asuchak

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 6-0

Home: 4-0

Away: 2-0

Last 10: 6-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (6) Bobo Carpenter and two others

Goals: (4) Bobo Carpenter

Power Play Goals: (1) David Cotton and three others

Assists: (5) Landon McCallum

Power Play Assists: (3) Landon McCallum

+/-: (+7) Jake McLaughlin

PIM's (31) Luke Loheit

Game 2 Recap: The Americans suffered a 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday afternoon in Independence, Missouri in a game with much controversy. The Americans thought they tied the game in the third period, but the goal was wiped out after a review. Former Americans goalie Dylan Wells started for Kansas City stopping all 25 shots he faced. Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons was equally as good at the other end of the ice stopping 25 of 26 Kansas City shots; the only goal allowed was reviewed for goaltender interference. For the second game in a row the Mavericks scored on the power play going 1-for-4, while the Americans went 0-for-3. Landen Hookey led the Americans with five shots on goal, while Bobo Carpenter had four to lead Kansas City. The lone goal of the game came at the 11:40 mark of the third period when Jack Randl scored his second postseason goal at even strength, assisted by Jackson Jutting and Marcus Crawford. Crawford returned to the Kansas City lineup after serving his suspension.

In the Series: The Americans (4-3) lost back-to-back games for the first time this postseason. Danny Katic leads all players in scoring with 11 points. Brayden Watts is second overall with nine points. Bobo Carpenter, Lucas Sowder, and Jack Randl have each totaled six points during the playoffs to lead Kansas City. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will all be played at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Katic's Long Streak Ends: Danny Katic's seven-game point streak ended on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Katic had a point or more in 20 of his last 22 games dating back to the end of the regular season. Katic led the ECHL in goals this season with 38, which included four hat tricks. Katic is tied for the ECHL Postseason scoring lead with six goals in seven playoff games. He is tied with South Carolina's Charlie Combs, the brother of former Americans forward Jumbo Jack Combs.

PIMS A Plenty: The Americans and Mavericks are #1 and #2 in the playoffs in penalty minutes. The Americans have 164 in seven games, while KC has 136 in six.

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ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

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