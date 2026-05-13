Blades Ready in Charleston for Pivotal Game 3

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - After defending home ice with two strong performances, the Florida Everblades head to the North Charleston Coliseum with a 2-0 series lead over the South Carolina Stingrays in the South Division Finals. Following a dominant 6-2 victory in Game 2 on Saturday night, the Everblades now turn their attention to tonight's Game 3 matchup at 7:05 p.m. as they look to tighten their grip on the best-of-seven series on the road.

Game 2 was powered by Anthony Romano on the offense with a hat trick, including two first-period power-play goals, while Jesse Lansdell opened the scoring just 90 seconds into the game. Florida continued its strong postseason trend by scoring first once again and finished with five players recording multi-point performances.

South Carolina broke through for its first goal of the series on Mikey Adamson's first professional playoff tally, but the Everblades maintained control throughout the night. Logan Lambdin added his first goal of the playoffs midway through the third period before Hudson Elynuik answered a Stingrays shorthanded goal with a power-play strike of his own. Cam Johnson stopped 25 shots to earn his sixth consecutive playoff win as Florida now looks to keep momentum on its side heading deeper into the series.

Florida enters the contest riding six straight playoff wins after eliminating the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the opening round, while South Carolina is searching for a response after advancing past the Atlanta Gladiators in the first round.

Game 4 will remain at the North Charleston Coliseum, home of the South Carolina Stingrays, and if necessary, Game 5 will also be played in South Carolina before the series shifts back to Hertz Arena for Games 6 and 7 if needed.







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

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