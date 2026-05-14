Stingrays Rally in Second But Fall in Game 3 to Florida, 7-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A five-goal deficit was too much to overcome for the South Carolina Stingrays as they dropped Game 3 of the South Division Finals to the Florida Everblades, 7-3, on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 3,785 fans.

Despite an early push in Game 3 by South Carolina, it was Florida still finding a way to open the scoring. Sam Stange scored his first of the playoffs 3:09 in, giving the Everblades a 1-0 lead.

Late in the first period, the visitors doubled their advantage. Anthony Romano scored his sixth of the series to put Florida ahead 2-0 going to the second.

In the second, the Everblades scored twice in the first nine minutes to take a 4-0 lead and end the night for South Carolina netminder Garin Bjorklund who was replaced by Seth Eisele. Jesse Lansdell knocked in a loose puck in the crease with 8:39 remaining in the frame, putting Florida ahead 5-0.

In a five-goal hole, the Stingrays showed no quit. Stanley Cooley punched home a rebound with 7:56 remaining in the second. Eight seconds later, Simon Pinard scored on a breakaway to cut the deficit to three, 5-2.

While on the power play in the final minute of the period, Connor Moore rocketed a one-timer past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson, bringing South Carolina within two, 5-3, going to the third.

The Stingrays had another power play to start the third period, but could not capitalize. Just under five minutes into the frame, Cole Moberg scored on a shot from the point, building the Everblades' lead back to three, 6-3.

South Carolina searched for a spark in the third trailing by a trio again, but could not mount many chances. With 2:25 left and the net empty for the Stingrays, Jett Jones scored an empty-net goal to finish off the 7-3 victory for the Everblades. Florida now leads the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 15, at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades for Game 4 of the South Division Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026

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