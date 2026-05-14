Stingrays Announce 2026-27 Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The 34th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins on the road on Friday, October 16, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before the home opener on Saturday, October 17, at 6:05 p.m. against Greenville at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina's 36-game home schedule features 14 Friday night matchups, 13 Saturday night games, and 8 Sunday matinees. All Friday night home games will begin at 7:05 p.m., Saturday home games at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday home games at 3:05 p.m. The Stingrays will also host one Wednesday matchup for an Education Day game on February 17, 2027 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 10:30 a.m.

The weekend of January 15-17, the Stingrays will welcome one of the ECHL's newest teams, the Tahoe Knight Monsters, to the North Charleston Coliseum for the clubs first ever meetings. It is the only time South Carolina will face a team from the Western Conference.

The Stingrays will also make their first trip to Worcester, MA since the 2024-25 season to see the Worcester Railers for a three-game set March 5-7. South Carolina also plays the Greensboro Gargoyles four times throughout the regular season, rounding out its non-divisional opponents.

All dates, times and opponents on the 2026-27 schedule are subject to change.

South Carolina's 2026-27 promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Below is an extended breakdown of the regular season slate.

2026-27 Schedule Breakdown: Most Common Opponent: Jacksonville (12 games); Longest Homestand: 6 games (Jan. 9 - Jan. 22); Busiest Month: March (14 games)

By Opponent: Jacksonville (12), Atlanta (11), Greenville (10), Orlando (10), Savannah (10), Florida (9), Greensboro (4), Tahoe (3), Worcester (3)

By Month: October (5), November (9), December (13), January (13), February (12), March (14), April (6)

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 15, at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades for Game 4 of the South Division Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.