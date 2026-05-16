Tickets on Sale Now for Game 5 of South Division Finals

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the South Carolina Stingrays winning Game 4 of the South Division Finals over the Florida Everblades, a Game 5 will be necessary and played on Sunday, May 17, at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Tickets for Game 5 are available now on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

The Stingrays trail the best-of-seven series, 3-1.







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

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