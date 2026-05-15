Trois-Rivières Lions Unveil 2026-27 Schedule
Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to unveil their schedule for the 2026-27 season.
The season will begin on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron, as the Lions welcome the Trenton Ironshawks for a historic first-ever meeting. The Ironshawks, a new ECHL franchise based in New Jersey, will also play the first game in franchise history on Quebec soil.
Another new development this season will see the Lions travel to New Jersey for the first time on November 27 to face the Ironshawks on their home ice. In January, the Fort Wayne Komets will also make their first-ever visit to Quebec before Ron Choules' squad heads to Indiana following the ECHL All-Star break. The Bloomington Bison will also be a new opponent on the schedule, as the Lions travel to Bloomington on February 12 and 13.
Season tickets and half-season packages for the upcoming campaign are already on sale. They are available at lions3r.com
or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634.
At a Glance
Season opener: TRE @ TR - Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
Busiest month: January (14 games)
Least busy month: April (6 games)
Busiest day of the week: Friday (25 games - 13 home and 12 away)
Most frequent opponent: Adirondack Thunder (12 games)
Final home game: REA @ TR - Sunday, April 4 at 3 p.m.
Final game of the season: TR @ WOR - Sunday, April 11 at 3:05 p.m.
Take a look at the upcoming 72-game schedule (ET):
October 16 - 7:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks
October 18 - 3:05 PM @ Worcester Railers
October 23 - 7:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals
October 24 - 7:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals
October 25 - 3:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals
October 30 - 7:00 PM - Maine Mariners
October 31 - 1:00 PM - Maine Mariners
November 6 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
November 7 - 3:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
November 12 - 7:00 PM @ Savannah Ghost Pirates
November 13 - 7:10 PM @ Atlanta Gladiators
November 15 - 7:10 PM @ Atlanta Gladiators
November 20 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
November 21 - 3:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
November 25 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder
November 27 - 7:30 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks
November 28 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals
December 4 - 7:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
December 5 - 3:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
December 6 - 1:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
December 10 - 7:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks
December 11 - 7:30 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks
December 12 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals
December 16 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals
December 18 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals
December 19 - 3:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals
December 27 - 3:00 PM - Reading Royals
December 28 - 7:00 PM - Reading Royals
January 1, 2027 - 5:00 PM @ Worcester Railers
January 2 - 6:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks
January 3 - 3:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks
January 8 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
January 9 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder
January 10 - 3:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder
January 15 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals
January 16 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals
January 20 - 7:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets
January 22 - 7:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets
January 23 - 3:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets
January 29 - 7:35 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets
January 30 - 7:35 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets
January 31 - 5:05 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets
February 3 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
February 5 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals
February 6 - 3:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals
February 7 - 3:00 PM @ Maine Mariners
February 10 - 7:05 PM @ Cincinnati Cyclones
February 12 - 8:00 PM @ Bloomington Bisons
February 13 - 8:00 PM @ Bloomington Bisons
February 19 - 7:00 PM - Maine Mariners
February 20 - 3:00 PM - Maine Mariners
February 21 - 3:00 PM @ Maine Mariners
February 26 - 7:00 PM - Worcester Railers
February 27 - 3:00 PM - Worcester Railers
February 28 - 1:00 PM - Worcester Railers
March 5 - 7:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
March 6 - 3:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
March 7 - 1:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles
March 10 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder
March 12 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder
March 13 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder
March 19 - 7:15 PM @ Maine Mariners
March 20 - 3:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks
March 21 - 1:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks
March 26 - 7:00 PM @ Greensboro Gargoyles
March 27 - 7:00 PM @ Greensboro Gargoyles
April 2 - 7:00 PM - Reading Royals
April 3 - 3:00 PM - Reading Royals
April 4 - 1:00 PM - Reading Royals
April 9 - 7:15 PM @ Maine Mariners
April 10 - 6:05 PM @ Worcester Railers
April 11 - 3:05 PM @ Worcester Railers
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026
- Trois-Rivières Lions Unveil 2026-27 Schedule - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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