Trois-Rivières Lions Unveil 2026-27 Schedule

Published on May 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are proud to unveil their schedule for the 2026-27 season.

The season will begin on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron, as the Lions welcome the Trenton Ironshawks for a historic first-ever meeting. The Ironshawks, a new ECHL franchise based in New Jersey, will also play the first game in franchise history on Quebec soil.

Another new development this season will see the Lions travel to New Jersey for the first time on November 27 to face the Ironshawks on their home ice. In January, the Fort Wayne Komets will also make their first-ever visit to Quebec before Ron Choules' squad heads to Indiana following the ECHL All-Star break. The Bloomington Bison will also be a new opponent on the schedule, as the Lions travel to Bloomington on February 12 and 13.

Season tickets and half-season packages for the upcoming campaign are already on sale. They are available at lions3r.com

or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634.

At a Glance

Season opener: TRE @ TR - Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Busiest month: January (14 games)

Least busy month: April (6 games)

Busiest day of the week: Friday (25 games - 13 home and 12 away)

Most frequent opponent: Adirondack Thunder (12 games)

Final home game: REA @ TR - Sunday, April 4 at 3 p.m.

Final game of the season: TR @ WOR - Sunday, April 11 at 3:05 p.m.

Take a look at the upcoming 72-game schedule (ET):

October 16 - 7:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks

October 18 - 3:05 PM @ Worcester Railers

October 23 - 7:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals

October 24 - 7:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals

October 25 - 3:05 PM @ Norfolk Admirals

October 30 - 7:00 PM - Maine Mariners

October 31 - 1:00 PM - Maine Mariners

November 6 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

November 7 - 3:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

November 12 - 7:00 PM @ Savannah Ghost Pirates

November 13 - 7:10 PM @ Atlanta Gladiators

November 15 - 7:10 PM @ Atlanta Gladiators

November 20 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

November 21 - 3:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

November 25 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder

November 27 - 7:30 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks

November 28 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals

December 4 - 7:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

December 5 - 3:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

December 6 - 1:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

December 10 - 7:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks

December 11 - 7:30 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks

December 12 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals

December 16 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals

December 18 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals

December 19 - 3:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals

December 27 - 3:00 PM - Reading Royals

December 28 - 7:00 PM - Reading Royals

January 1, 2027 - 5:00 PM @ Worcester Railers

January 2 - 6:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks

January 3 - 3:00 PM @ Trenton Ironshawks

January 8 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

January 9 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder

January 10 - 3:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder

January 15 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals

January 16 - 7:00 PM @ Reading Royals

January 20 - 7:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets

January 22 - 7:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets

January 23 - 3:00 PM - Fort Wayne Komets

January 29 - 7:35 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets

January 30 - 7:35 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets

January 31 - 5:05 PM @ Fort Wayne Komets

February 3 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

February 5 - 7:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals

February 6 - 3:00 PM - Norfolk Admirals

February 7 - 3:00 PM @ Maine Mariners

February 10 - 7:05 PM @ Cincinnati Cyclones

February 12 - 8:00 PM @ Bloomington Bisons

February 13 - 8:00 PM @ Bloomington Bisons

February 19 - 7:00 PM - Maine Mariners

February 20 - 3:00 PM - Maine Mariners

February 21 - 3:00 PM @ Maine Mariners

February 26 - 7:00 PM - Worcester Railers

February 27 - 3:00 PM - Worcester Railers

February 28 - 1:00 PM - Worcester Railers

March 5 - 7:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

March 6 - 3:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

March 7 - 1:00 PM - Greensboro Gargoyles

March 10 - 7:00 PM - Adirondack Thunder

March 12 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder

March 13 - 7:00 PM @ Adirondack Thunder

March 19 - 7:15 PM @ Maine Mariners

March 20 - 3:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks

March 21 - 1:00 PM - Trenton Ironshawks

March 26 - 7:00 PM @ Greensboro Gargoyles

March 27 - 7:00 PM @ Greensboro Gargoyles

April 2 - 7:00 PM - Reading Royals

April 3 - 3:00 PM - Reading Royals

April 4 - 1:00 PM - Reading Royals

April 9 - 7:15 PM @ Maine Mariners

April 10 - 6:05 PM @ Worcester Railers

April 11 - 3:05 PM @ Worcester Railers







ECHL Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.