Three Points for Desruisseaux and Girouard in Lions Loss

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) fell 7-5 to the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Friday at the Harding Mazzotti Arena, in their final road game of the season.

The home team opened the scoring midway through the first period and took a 3-0 lead into the intermission. Tanner Edwards extended the lead in the second period by beating goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau.

The Lions responded quickly when defenseman Charles Martin surprised goaltender Jeremy Brodeur with a shot from the blue line for his 14th goal of the season, keeping him among the top scorers at his position. Jacob Dion also picked up an assist.

The Thunder restored a four-goal lead and added another early in the third period. Less than two minutes later, Trois-Rivières answered as Cédric Desruisseaux scored his 16th goal of the season, capitalizing on a loose puck in the slot. Nicholas Girouard and Kale McCallum were credited with assists on the play.

Left alone at the top of the crease, Nicholas Girouard then converted a pass from Desruisseaux, who spun before setting up his teammate, to score his fourth goal of the season. The two Quebec natives each recorded their second point of the game.

Anthony Beauregard also contributed offensively, scoring his 16th goal of the season with assists from Mathias Laferrière and Girouard, who collected his third point of the night.

Later in the third period, Dylan Wendt restored a three-goal lead for the Thunder with a power-play goal.

Isaac Dufort found a gap in the goaltender's equipment to give the Lions hope of a comeback, while Desruisseaux completed his three-point performance.

Despite several chances with the extra attacker, the Lions were unable to tie the game.

The Lions will play their final game of the season on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins). The game will be themed "Thanks to the 7th Player," presented by Videotron.

Several surprises await fans at the Colisée Vidéotron, and the first 1,000 attendees will receive an exclusive team photo.

There are currently 500 tickets remaining for the game. Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by calling a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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