Rego Recalled to AHL Ontario

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Pacific Division Champion Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Tim Rego has been recalled to the Reign prior to the end of both team's regular seasons.

Rego goes back to the Reign on his fourth call-up of the season. The 6'0", 190-pound blueliner concludes his time with the Swamp Rabbits this season with 10 points, evenly split between five goals and assists, in 30 contests. Rego potted his first professional goal as one of eight goal scorers and 16 skaters with a point, the latter a franchise record, in an 8-1 thrashing of the Greensboro Gargoyles on November 26th. With the Reign, who just captured the Pacific Division Regular Season Championship last Saturday, Rego has two goals, three assists, and five points in 14 games and a +6 rating. He debuted in the AHL with a +2 rating on October 24th in a 5-2 win at Abbotsford, recorded his first AHL point (an assist) at San Jose on December 27th in a 3-0 road win, and scored his first AHL goal four nights later on New Year's Eve in a 5-4 loss, scoring the game-tying goal before San Jose won it with a second remaining in regulation.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 25, turned pro last season with the Swamp Rabbits on assignment from Ontario, making his debut on April 4th at Jacksonville. Two nights later, he earned his first career points, both assists, at home against South Carolina. His leap to the pro ranks came after his last NCAA season with Cornell University, where, lifetime, he registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games while garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.

The Swamp Rabbits play their final three games at home, beginning with the Jacksonville Icemen tonight, April 17th. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST for the first of two against the Icemen.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.