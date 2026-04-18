Khazheyev Saves 32 in Goaltending Battle, Admirals Win, 3-0

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles turned Stone to Storm Friday on Affiliation Night in the First Horizon Coliseum, losing 3-0 to the Norfolk Admirals. Ruslan Khazheyev saved 32 of 33 shots against, while Norfolk's Isaac Poulter posted a shutout.

Brody Crane opened the scoring for the Admirals 13:26 into the second period. Crane scored again late in the third on an empty net, followed by one more empty net goal from Brady Fleurent to seal a 3-0 Admirals win.

Greensboro finished 0-for-7 on the power play, but killed both penalties they faced.

"Obviously, we struggled again trying to score a goal," said Scott Burt. "That has been the detriment of the season, opportunities and chances that just haven't gone in. The score shows 3-0, but really 1-0 with the two empty net goals. I just feel bad for the guys because they fought hard out there, and I feel deserved better than what they got tonight."

The Gargoyles celebrate hockey in the Carolinas on Affiliation Night Friday, April 17 against the Norfolk Admirals, bringing Stone to Storm. The Inaugural Season comes to a close on Sunday, April 19 with their Fan Appreciation Game. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.

#CarvedInStone







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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