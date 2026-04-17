Romain Rodzinski Wins ECHL Community Service Award

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are proud to announce that Romain Rodzinski has been selected as the recipient of the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award. This is the third time in the last four seasons that a Stingrays player has earned this recognition.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2025-26 season. The nominees were voted on by League Office personnel.

"We are incredibly proud to see Romain earn this recognition and we are grateful to receive this award," said Stingrays Community Relations Manager Sara Shamlin. "He went above and beyond for our community all season long through his volunteer efforts and consistent involvement in local initiatives. His genuine connection with our fans and the time he takes to engage with them truly sets him apart, making a lasting impact both on and off the ice."

Rodzinski has exemplified the Stingrays' commitment to community engagement. Since joining the team late last season, Rodzinski has gone above and beyond in supporting more than 20 community initiatives, dedicating over 30 hours to causes ranging from youth programs and children's hospitals to local fundraising events and animal adoption efforts.

"Winning the ECHL Community Service Award means a lot to me, but it's really a reflection of the incredible people around me," Rodzinski said. "Thank you to the city of North Charleston for allowing me to be part of something bigger than the game. Your support, kindness, and sense of community made every moment off the ice just as meaningful as the ones on it."

Rodzinski was a member of the Stingrays Movember Team, helping the Stingrays win the ECHL Mustache Cup, a campaign focused on raising awareness and funds for men's mental health and cancer research. He attended Scoops with a Player at Bruster's Ice Cream, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as Lumber Jill's Axe Throwing, where he connected with fans and encouraged donations to support Jean's Angels, raising money to support each organization in their missions.

"We appreciate Romain's commitment to our fans and the Charleston community," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "He has become a fan favorite and does an outstanding job connecting with everyone he interacts with. Romain consistently goes above and beyond in everything he does."

In February, Rodzinski participated in the Stingrays Community Night at the North Charleston Community Resource Center, an organization that supports more than 14,000 low-income families across the Lowcountry. He donated teddy bears from the Teddy Bear Toss and distributed backpacks filled with items for the children in attendance, while also teaching and playing street hockey with them.

Across the course of the season, the defenseman visited patients and families at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital coloring with patients, playing games with the children and donating tickets to families who were able to attend an upcoming Stingrays game. Rodzinski also joined youth hockey practices, leading drills and working with them to improve their skills and technique.

"To the Stingrays fans, your energy and passion never goes unnoticed," Rodzinski said. "You show up, you give back, and you make this place special. I'm grateful to represent you every day. This is something I'm proud to share with all of you."

Rodzinski and the Stingrays play their final road game of the 2025-26 regular season on Friday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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