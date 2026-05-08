Jalen Luypen Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Jalen Luypen has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Luypen, 23, was recalled on Wednesday and played for the Bears last night in their 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was loaned to the Stingrays on April 24 and appeared in all six games of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators, finishing the series with three points (2g, 1a).

The Kelowna, British Columbia native signed an American Hockey League deal with Hershey on April 19 and skated in both games of the Bears' sweep of the Bridgeport Islanders in their first round series in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

During the regular season, the 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward had 37 points (14g, 23a) in 35 games with South Carolina after originally signing with the Stingrays on September 8, 2025. Luypen also played in 22 games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season, logging six points (4g, 2a).

The Stingrays and Florida Everblades meet for Game 1 of the South Division Finals tonight. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, May 13, at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades for Game 3 of the South Division Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.