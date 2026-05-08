ECHL Transactions - May 8
Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 8, 2026:
Florida:
Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Jackson Jutting, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jalen Luypen, F Assigned by Hershey
Add Zac Funk, F Activated from Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 8 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Updated Playoff Venue Plans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Open Mountain Division Finals at Home this Weekend against Allen Americans - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Named Finalist for Young Professional Best Place to Work - Rapid City Rush
- Jalen Luypen Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Reading Royals 20th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament on Monday, October 13 - Reading Royals
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