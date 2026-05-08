ECHL Transactions - May 8

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 8, 2026:

Florida:

Add Sam Stange, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Logan Lambdin, F Activated from Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Jackson Jutting, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Connor Mayer, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jalen Luypen, F Assigned by Hershey

Add Zac Funk, F Activated from Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026

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