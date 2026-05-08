Mavericks Open Mountain Division Finals at Home this Weekend against Allen Americans

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks will open the Mountain Division Finals of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Allen Americans.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 PM, followed by Game 2 on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 PM.

The matchup features two of the ECHL's top offensive teams from the regular season. Allen led the league in scoring at 3.72 goals per game, while Kansas City ranked third at 3.54 goals per game. The Mavericks enter the series after sweeping the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the opening round to advance to the Mountain Division Finals for the third consecutive season.

Kansas City was led in Round One by Bobo Carpenter, Lucas Sowder, Jake McLaughlin, and Landon McCallum, who each recorded five points in the series. In goal, Jack LaFontaine and Dylan Wells combined for four wins while allowing just five total goals across the four-game sweep.

Allen advanced after defeating Idaho in five games during the Mountain Division Semifinals.

The Mavericks finished the regular season with the best record in the ECHL, capturing the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions. Kansas City went 4-1-2 against Allen during the regular season series.

Mountain Division Finals Schedule:

Game 1 - Saturday, May 9 at 7:05 PM in Kansas City

Game 2 - Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 PM in Kansas City

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 13 at 7:10 PM in Allen

Game 4 - Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 PM in Allen

Game 5 - Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 PM in Allen (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:10 PM in Kansas City (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:10 PM in Kansas City (if necessary)







ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.