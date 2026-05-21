Mavericks Open Western Conference Finals at Home this Weekend
Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks will open the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Fort Wayne Komets.
Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 PM, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 6:05 PM. The series is a best-of-seven matchup, with the winner advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals.
Kansas City enters the third round undefeated in the postseason after sweeping each of its first two playoff series. The Mavericks are 3-0 against Fort Wayne this season.
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