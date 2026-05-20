Trois-Rivières Lions to Play a Game in Rivière-Du-Loup
Published on May 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The organization of the Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame is proud to announce an agreement with the Trois-Rivières Lions to host a sporting event unlike anything previously experienced in Rivière-du-Loup. Over the course of a full hockey weekend, the Lions and the Albatros will take part in several community initiatives throughout the Rivière-du-Loup area.
On Sunday, October 11, beginning at 1 p.m., the Trois-Rivières Lions will play a preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder at the Centre Premier Tech. For the first time ever, two ECHL teams will play in Rivière-du-Loup. This family-friendly and community-oriented sporting event aligns perfectly with the Albatros organization's mission to energize and showcase the Centre Premier Tech.
The day before the game, several activities will be organized to bring together the Lions, the Albatros, and hockey fans from across the region. For more information, visit the Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame social media pages.
Tickets are on sale now through the Albatros' online ticketing platform: https://albatros.m18aaa.com/fr/index.html
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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