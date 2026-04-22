Lions Announce the Retirement of Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced Wednesday that the second captain in franchise history, Morgan Adams-Moisan, has decided to hang up his skates.

The 30-year-old, who wore the "C" during his two seasons with the Trois-Rivières club, recorded 66 points in 124 games. He also helped lead the team to ECHL championship glory, capturing the Kelly Cup during the 2024-2025 season.

Prior to joining the Lions, the La Tuque native played with two other ECHL teams, where he won his first Kelly Cup during the 2020-2021 campaign. He finishes his ECHL career with a total of 285 games played.

The forward also appeared in several American Hockey League games, totaling 64 contests, including 16 with the Laval Rocket, now affiliated with the Trois-Rivières Lions.

During his junior career, the Mauricie native played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The Lions organization would like to sincerely thank Morgan Adams-Moisan for his dedication to the team and for being a role model both on and off the ice.

At the time of his announcement, the captain wished to address fans one final time as a member of the Trois-Rivières Lions.







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