ECHL Transactions - April 22
ECHL ECHL

ECHL Transactions - April 22

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

Indy:

Add Harrison Israels, F Assigned by Rockford

Wheeling:

Add Nolan Renwick, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Check out the ECHL Statistics

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ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026


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