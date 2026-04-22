ECHL Transactions - April 22
Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026:
Indy:
Add Harrison Israels, F Assigned by Rockford
Wheeling:
Add Nolan Renwick, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 22 - ECHL
- Series Preview: Royals vs. Nailers 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinal Series - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Receive ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year - Kansas City Mavericks
- Tad O'Had Named 2025-26 ECHL Coach of the Year - Kansas City Mavericks
- Dureau, Zloty Reassigned to Manitoba Following Admirals Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Kansas City's O'Had Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Kyler Kupka Returned on Loan to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates vs. Everblades: First Round Series Preview - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Open Playoffs at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview of Division Semifinals - 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Lions Announce the Retirement of Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan - Trois-Rivieres Lions
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