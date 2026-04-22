ECHL Transactions - April 22

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

Indy:

Add Harrison Israels, F Assigned by Rockford

Wheeling:

Add Nolan Renwick, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton







ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026

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