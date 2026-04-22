Series Preview: Royals vs. Nailers 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinal Series

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are set to open their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs first round North Division Semifinal series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, April 24th at 7:10 PM at WesBanco Arena.

Series Matchup Sheet

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Wheeling (46-20-3-3, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-8-2, 82 points)

GAME 1 - AWAY (Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 2 - AWAY (Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS (Use code "BCCCA" at checkout for Wednesday Buy One, Get One ticket deal)

GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary

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2025-26 Regular Season Head-to-Head (15 meetings):

REA Record vs. WHL: 8-6-1-0

11/16 Sun. vs. Wheeling - 3-2-W

11/18 Tues. vs. Wheeling - 2-0 L

11/21 Fri. @ Wheeling - 4-1 W

11/22 Sat. vs. Wheeling - 3-1 L

12/3 Wed. vs. Wheeling - 4-0 L

12/10 Wed. vs. Wheeling - 3-2 W

1/23 Fri. @ Wheeling - 3-1 L

1/24 Sat. @ Wheeling - 5-2 W

2/13 Fri. @ Wheeling - 3-0 W

2/14 Sat. @ Wheeling - 6-3 L

2/15 Sun. @ Wheeling - 3-2 SOW

3/11 Wed. @ Wheeling - 1-0 W

4/10 Fri. vs. Wheeling - 3-2 W

4/11 Sat. vs. Wheeling - 6-2 L

4/12 Sun. vs. Wheeling - 2-1 OTL

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Season Series Scoring Leaders:

Points: Kyle Haskins (9 pts - 4g-5a) - Brent Johnson (11 pts - 1g-10a)

Goals: Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin (4g) - Connor Lockhart (4g)

Assists: Brandon Saigeon (6a) - Brent Johnson (10a)

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All-Time Playoffs Results vs. WHL (2004, 2006, 2016 ~ Record: 7-9)

2004 Northern Division SF vs. WHL (REA 3-2):

4/8/04 @ Wheeling - 3-1 L

4/9/04 @ Wheeling - 3-2 W

4/10/04 vs. Wheeling - 4-3 W

4/13/04 vs. Wheeling - 3-1 L

4/14/04 @ Wheeling - 4-0 W

2006 North Division SF vs. WHL (WHL 3-1):

4/14/06 vs. Wheeling - 3-2 OTL

4/16/04 @ Wheeling - 4-1 W

4/18/04 @ Wheeling - 4-3 L

4/19/04 vs. Wheeling - 5-4 L

2016 Eastern Conference QF vs. WHL (WHL 4-3):

4/29/16 @ Wheeling - 4-1 L

5/2/16 @ Wheeling - 4-2 W

5/4/16 vs. Wheeling - 4-1 W

5/5/16 vs. Wheeling - 2-1 3OTL

5/7/16 vs. Wheeling - 3-1 W

5/9/16 @ Wheeling - 8-3 L

5/11/16 @ Wheeling - 4-3 OTL







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