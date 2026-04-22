Kyler Kupka Returned on Loan to South Carolina

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Kyler Kupka has been returned on loan by Hershey to South Carolina.

Kupka, 26, skated in ten games for Hershey after he was recalled by the Bears on March 24. The Camrose, Alberta native had three points (1g, 2a) with Hershey, scoring the first American Hockey League goal of his career on April 4 in the Bears' 8-1 victory against the Hartford Wolfpack.

The 6-foot, 185 pound forward has played in 43 games this season with South Carolina, striking for 42 points (19g, 23a). His 42 points this season are the third-most on the Stingrays. Kupka also has seven power play goals this season, the most for the club.

In his ECHL career, Kupka has 99 points (48g, 51a) in 104 games, all with the Stingrays. Last season, Kupka was named to the All-ECHL Rookie Team, posting 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games. He made his professional playoff debut last season with South Carolina, logging three points (1g, 2a) in the Stingrays first-round series against the Orlando Solar Bears.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, April 24, for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+.







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