Mavericks Open Playoffs at Home

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks will open the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Cable Dahmer Arena this weekend with two home games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 PM, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 6:05 PM.

The Mavericks enter the postseason as the ECHL regular-season champions after finishing with the league's top record and securing the Mountain Division title. Kansas City maintained first place in the standings for the majority of the 2025-26 season and will begin its playoff run at home.

The first-round series against Tahoe will determine the Mountain Division champion and advance one team further in the pursuit of the Kelly Cup.







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