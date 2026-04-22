Mavericks Open Playoffs at Home
Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks will open the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Cable Dahmer Arena this weekend with two home games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.
Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 PM, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 6:05 PM.
The Mavericks enter the postseason as the ECHL regular-season champions after finishing with the league's top record and securing the Mountain Division title. Kansas City maintained first place in the standings for the majority of the 2025-26 season and will begin its playoff run at home.
The first-round series against Tahoe will determine the Mountain Division champion and advance one team further in the pursuit of the Kelly Cup.
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026
- Mavericks Open Playoffs at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview of Division Semifinals - 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Lions Announce the Retirement of Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.