Tad O'Had Named 2025-26 ECHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks and ECHL announced today that General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had has been named the 2025-26 John Brophy Coach of the Year, recognizing a season that further cemented his place among the league's elite and continued one of the most dominant coaching tenures in franchise history. The annual award is presented to "the coach judged to have contributed the most to his team's success" as voted by the coaches of each ECHL team.

Under O'Had's leadership, the Kansas City Mavericks have not only found success - they have defined a standard. Kansas City has emerged as one of the premier organizations in the ECHL, capturing back-to-back Mountain Division titles, securing two Brabham Cup championships in the past three seasons, and making multiple deep postseason runs. That stretch includes the franchise's first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals in 2024, solidifying the Mavericks as a perennial contender each and every season.

The 2025-26 season further reinforced that standard, as the Mavericks finished with a 55-12-3-2 record, totaling 115 points and a .799 winning percentage - tied for the third-highest mark in ECHL history and the top winning percentage across all professional hockey during the 2025-26 season. Kansas City has now posted three consecutive seasons above a .700 winning percentage, including two seasons above .790, reflecting a level of sustained success that has become a defining characteristic of O'Had's tenure with the Mavericks.

O'Had's influence was reflected across every aspect of the Mavericks play, as the team finished among the league's top performers offensively and defensively while powering one of the ECHL's most effective special teams units. In net, Kansas City delivered consistent results, recording nine shutouts and allowing the second-fewest goals in the league. Situationally, the Mavericks were equally consistent, posting a 34-0-1 record when leading after two periods, which translated into extended stretches of success, including a 14-game winning streak (tied for 5th longest in ECHL history) and a 16-game home winning streak (tied for 4th longest in ECHL history).

This season also marked several significant milestones for O'Had. He reached 400 games behind the bench with the Mavericks on January 31st against Wichita, coached in his 900th professional game on February 13th at Orlando, and recorded his 250th win with the Mavericks on March 27th back in Wichita. He was also selected as the head coach for the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game held in Allen, Texas.

"The greatest decision a coach can make is surrounding himself with people of character - on the ice, in the locker room, and on the staff. I'm incredibly grateful and fortunate to be part of a group like this. The Mavericks organization has been amazing to me, and I'm truly thankful to Lamar Hunt Jr. and James Arkell for their support.

This honor is shared. It reflects the commitment, work ethic, and standard our players and staff bring every single day. It's an honor to coach these men and be part of their development. Nothing we've accomplished happens without them.

Thank you to Mike Cukyne, Brett Ferguson, P.D. Melgoza, Nick Potter, and Bryan Collier - we have an outstanding staff here in Kansas City, and they set the standard.

I'm grateful for each of you. This is because of you."

KC Mavericks GM & Head Coach, Tad O'Had

Prior to joining the Mavericks, O'Had spent seven seasons with the Florida Everblades where he helped build one of the league's most successful programs, earning a Brabham Cup, a Kelly Cup Finals appearance, an Eastern Conference championship, two South Division titles, and six playoff appearances.

The Kansas City Mavericks organization congratulates Tad O'Had on this well-deserved honor and recognizes the continued standard established during his tenure.

Kansas City now turns its focus to the Kelly Cup Playoffs, where the Mavericks will open their postseason run against the Tahoe Knight Monsters beginning April 24th (7:05 PM) and April 25th (6:05 PM) at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.