Ghost Pirates vs. Everblades: First Round Series Preview

Published on April 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, are set for their first-ever playoff appearance as they take on the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Here's how the two teams stack up heading into the series.

Season Snapshot

Savannah Ghost Pirates

Record: 35-33-3-1 (74 points)

South Division: 4th place

Goals For: 209

Goals Against: 208

Florida Everblades

Record: 49-13-7-3 (108 points)

South Division: 1st place

Goals For: 245

Goals Against: 142

Goaltending

Savannah turns to Vinnie Purpura and Evan Cormier between the pipes. Since being acquired midseason, Purpura has been a difference-maker, earning two ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors and setting a franchise record for wins in a season. Cormier adds depth and experience, including time around a Stanley Cup-winning organization.

Florida counters with Cam Johnson and Kyle McClellan. Johnson enters the postseason as one of the league's top netminders, earning All-ECHL First Team honors while leading the league in wins and goals-against average. He also brings significant playoff pedigree, having been named ECHL Playoff MVP in both 2022 and 2023.

Defense

Savannah's blue line features a balanced group capable of contributing offensively. Six of the eight defensemen recorded double-digit points this season, led by Dennis Cesana, who posted 40 points and anchored the power play. Contributions from players like Will Riedell, Ivan Chukarov, and Noah Carroll give the Ghost Pirates versatility on the back end.

Florida's defense corps is similarly productive, highlighted by Jordan Sambrook, who enjoyed a career year and posted a historic +62 rating-the highest single-season plus/minus in ECHL history. The Everblades' defensive group combines physicality with strong puck movement and special teams impact.

Forwards

Savannah's forward group brings a mix of speed and scoring depth. Nicholas Zabaneh led the team with 51 points and paced the league with five shorthanded goals. He also found success against Florida during the regular season. Additional offensive support comes from players like Riley Hughes, Reece Vitelli, and Bryce Brodzinski.

Florida is led offensively by Anthony Romano, who posted 62 points, while captain Oliver Chau was a key contributor in the season series. The Everblades' forward group is known for its depth and ability to generate offense in all situations.

Head-to-Head

2025-26 Season: Florida leads 7-3

- In Savannah: Florida leads 3-2

- In Florida: Florida leads 4-1

All-Time Regular Season: Florida leads 27-13

- In Savannah: Florida leads 14-8

- In Florida: Florida leads 13-5

Special Teams

Savannah

Power Play: 16.1% (24th)

Penalty Kill: 85.6% (3rd)

Shorthanded Goals: 10

Florida

Power Play: 17.4% (19th)

Penalty Kill: 87.8% (2nd)

Shorthanded Goals: 10

Both teams feature strong penalty-killing units, which could play a critical role in what projects to be a tightly contested series.

Behind the Bench

Savannah is led by head coach Jared Staal in his second season, alongside assistant coach Brendan Kotyk and video/goaltending coach Mike Filippone.

Florida is guided by veteran head coach Brad Ralph, who brings extensive experience and a highly successful track record, supported by assistant coach Kyle Mountain.

Series Outlook

The Ghost Pirates enter the postseason looking to make history in their first playoff appearance, while the Everblades bring experience and a dominant regular season résumé. With strong goaltending on both sides and with explosive offenses, the series sets up as a compelling matchup between a rising contender and an established powerhouse.

The series begins Friday, April 24 at Hertz Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Savannah Taphouse will serve as the official watch party location for away games.

Tickets and additional information for Games 3, 4, and 5 at Enmarket Arena are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.