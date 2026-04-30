Everblades Take Game 3, Push Ghost Pirates to Brink

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 3-1 to the Florida Everblades in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinal on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.

The opening period was scoreless, with Florida holding an 11-7 edge in shots.

The Everblades broke through 2:17 into the second period when Tarun Fizer scored from below the right circle to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Savannah responded midway through the frame as Noah Carroll's point shot deflected off a body and into the net with 10:03 remaining, tying the game at 1-1. Phip Waugh and Josh Lopina were credited with the assists.

Florida regained the lead late in the period when Carson Gicewicz capitalized on a loose puck in the slot with 5:57 remaining, sending the Everblades into the second intermission ahead 2-1.

Gicewicz added an empty-net goal with 1:08 left in regulation to seal the 3-1 final.

Cam Johnson earned the win for Florida, stopping 18 of 19 shots, while Vinnie Purpura made 29 saves on 31 shots for Savannah.

Game 4 is set for Friday night at Enmarket Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com. Savannah Taphouse is the official sponsor of the Ghost Pirates' Kelly Cup Playoffs run.







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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